After months of learning at home and weeks of delays, Fort Thomas' student athletes got to take part in something relatively normal Tuesday night - a couple of basketball games. The boys team lost to Patagonia 32-25 in Patagonia, but the girls won, 75-31.
Fort Thomas teams see mixed results against Patagonia
