FORT THOMAS — Five Fort Thomas High School volleyball players received All-Region first- and second-team 1A East recognitions as well as honorable mentions.
Senior Cheyenne Hinton was awarded region offensive player of the year. Hinton finished the season with 32 kills, .130 hit percentage and seven blocks.
Senior Layla Nelson received All-Region 1A East first-team recognition at libero. Nelson finished the season with 39.2 digs per match as well as 25.8 receptions per match.
Vivianna Talgo was named All-Region second-team at hitter/middle blocker, and Kaylie Mitchell was named All-Region second-team at setter.
Apaches’ Shylenna Duane and Kyia Haws received Honorable Mentions for the 2019 season.
The Lady Apaches finished the season ranked No. 6 with a record of 14-3.