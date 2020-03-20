Four Morenci High School girls’ basketball players received All-Region first- and second-team 2A East recognitions as well as honorable mentions.
Sophomore center Zenayah Cortez earned 2A All-Conference Honorable mention as well as 2A East All-Region first-team. Cortez finished the season with 12.9 points and 9.9 rebounds a game.
Senior forward Brigid Silvester earned 2A East All-Conference second team and finished the season with 9.5 points per game.
Julianna Aguilar and teammate Destanee Marquez earned 2A East honorable mentions.