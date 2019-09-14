DUNCAN — If you’re feeling froggy, then jump — and that was exactly what the Salome Frogs did Friday, Sept. 13, giving the Duncan Wildkats their first loss of the season.
Salome defeated Duncan, 40-28.
“We just got to get back at it. In the second half we pulled our heads out of our asses and were a second-half team,” said Duncan’s Cesar Contreras. “Moving forward, we need to work on everything — errors and minimize the flags.”
Contreras ran in two fourth quarter touchdowns for the Kats.
The Frogs’ Joel Gonzalez to got the party started late in the first quarter when he ran it into the end zone to give the Frogs a 6-0 lead over the Wildkats.
The Wildkats shot themselves in the foot on two different offensive drives near the goal in the second quarter, one of which was ended by an interception in the end zone, which then lead to the Frogs Pedro Velasquez connecting with teammate Nick Dautel for an 80-yard touchdown reception.
Salome followed that touchdown with recovering an onside kick, which led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Octavio Martinez, giving Salome a 20-0 lead over Duncan heading into halftime.
To start the second half, it took only eight seconds for the Frogs Gonzalez to juke and shake his way in for a 65-yard kickoff return to give his team a 26-0 lead over the Wildkats.
On the next offensive drive for the Wildkats, Lucas Basteen took it to the house on a 50-yard touchdown run to finally get the Wildkats on the scoreboard.
Unfortunately for the Wildkats, the Frogs speed and quickness lead to straight two offensive drives that ended in 25-yard and 80-yard touchdown runs from Martinez, giving the Frogs a 40-8 lead late into the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was all Wildkats, with Duncan scoring three unanswered touchdowns; however, those touchdowns were too little too late, giving the Wildkats their first loss of the season.
The Duncan Wildkats (3-1) will look to bounce back when they host the St. David Tigers (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.