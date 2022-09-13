Gabby Romero

Thatcher's Gabby Romero batted .442 for Eastern Arizona College last season. She'll be playing this year for the Park University Buccaneers in Gilbert.

Gabby Romero is listed as a utility player on the Park University softball roster.

Though the Thatcher High School graduate isn't sure which position she will play for Park, an NAIA school in Gilbert, the transfer brings plenty of offensive punch to the lineup.

