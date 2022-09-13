Gabby Romero's big bat will fit in anywhere for Park University BY BARBARA BOXLEITNER Special to the EA Courier Sep 13, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thatcher's Gabby Romero batted .442 for Eastern Arizona College last season. She'll be playing this year for the Park University Buccaneers in Gilbert. COURTESY PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gabby Romero is listed as a utility player on the Park University softball roster.Though the Thatcher High School graduate isn't sure which position she will play for Park, an NAIA school in Gilbert, the transfer brings plenty of offensive punch to the lineup.The junior center fielder hit .442 in 47 games for Eastern Arizona College last year, when she had seven home runs and 42 runs batted in.She had 23 multi-hit games, including a season-high six consecutive, with five of them three-hit efforts.Romero had three four-hit games, including a 4-for-5 effort and season-high six RBIs in a victory over Snow College in January. She led players from both teams in hits and RBIs.In two other wins, she was 4-for-4 with four RBIs, again leading all players.Extra repetitions during practices helped her become more relaxed at the plate."Doing more that what I was told to do," said Romero, who hit .305 with 23 RBIs in 40 games as a freshman. "Seeing the ball and having your timing right."She kept working to improve her batting stance. "Every day was a little bit different. What I'm doing, my feet, my load," she said. "I was recognizing each pitch rather than guessing."Romero was late in the transfer process, she said, yet still had softball offers from out-of-state programs, including in Kansas. She didn't want to play somewhere so far away.During the summer she conditioned twice a week and practiced hitting three times a week to prepare for fall camp, which has started.A leadoff hitter for Eastern Arizona, she said, "I can basically hit anywhere in the lineup" for Park.And if she doesn't play outfield, second base or catcher are infield positions she said she could play.Women's volleyballMaci Lopeman led Mesa Community College with 14 digs against Glendale Community College. The sophomore libero out of Thatcher High added 12 service aces in the loss.Another from Thatcher High, Mesa middle blocker Cassidy Wakefield had three aces and two kills against Glendale.FootballZack Juarez is a sophomore offensive lineman for Clarke University. The Safford High alumnus, who played in three games last year, did not play in the first two games.Western New Mexico University freshman defensive lineman Sam Tobias did not play in the opener. He competed for the Bulldogs.Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Athlete Gabby Romero Sport Baseball Volleyball Sam Tobias Park University Catcher Infield Second Base Load comments Most Popular Judge rules to detain accused attackers of Pima student Gabby Romero's big bat will fit in anywhere for Park University Mom ready for battle after attack on daughter Mother charged with murder in 2-year-old cold case 9/11 climb draws hundreds of participants Family borrows from Spanish tradition with local rodeo venture Local mountain lion sighting goes viral Airport 5K gives new booster club a lift Hispanic Heritage Month to kick off with local celebration Cyclists take on Mount Graham in 9/11 road race