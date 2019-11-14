MORENCI — With the goal of creating champions in all walks of life, Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje will be holding wrestling camp for the local youths.
Safford native and one of the top UFC lightweights, Gaethje will be taking a trip from Colorado to share his gifts with the youths in Greenlee County.
Gaethje will be bringing a couple of friends along with him, including his head coach Trevor Wittman, who is a professional boxing and MMA coach as well as a UFC broadcast analyst. In 2017, Wittman won the Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year award, and he was named the 2018 World MMA Coach of the Year.
The other guest is Ben Cherrington, who won the 2006 NCAA national championship match at 157 pounds for Boise State University.
There will be a total of four camps throughout the weekend.
The Highlight Camp morning sessions, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., are for participants ages 6 to 12 years old. The afternoon sessions, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., are for ages 13 and up.
The cost of the camp is $40, which includes a T-shirt. Space is limited.
For more information contact the Morenci Community Center at 928-865-6598.