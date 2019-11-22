FORT THOMAS — Coming off a stellar season, a veteran Fort Thomas squad is hoping to ride last year’s experience to a 2020 championship.
With multiple starters returning and key underclassmen coming off the bench, the staff and players believe this is a great recipe for successful season.
“Going into the regular season, I always feel a little antsy getting into the begging of the year because you wonder if we covered enough, did we do enough the kids ready, are the kids in shape?” said Fort Thomas head coach Lee Haws.
“We have a good part of our starters coming back and two girls that got hurt last season that will be back, so we are looking to build on from what we had last year. Our main strengths are our up-tempo offense, and 70 percent of our points will come off of transition, and the girls know the offense, so it should be a fun year.”
The Apaches finished last season ranked No. 4 with a 21-9 record and an 8-0 record in the division. But the past two previous seasons, the Apaches have lost back-to-back in the quarterfinals.
“This year I think we will be OK because we only lost a few seniors that played last year, so I think this year we are going to come back better and we also had a player who didn’t get to play that much last year due to an injury, and I think she is going to be a big help this year,” said Fort Thomas shooting guard Angel Wright.
“Right now, I think we need to work on communicating more with each other. And right now we’re working on getting closer as a team.”
Wright averaged more than 10 points and 2.8 steals per game last season for Fort Thomas.
The first game of the season kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 5:30 p.m. when Fort Thomas makes the short trip to play Pima.