Gila Cheer squad places first in Mesa

Members of Gila Cheer's RingMasters squad hold up their first-place banner following their win on March 25 in Mesa.

The top competitive cheer squad from the Gila Cheer gym in Safford placed first within their division last weekend at an event in Mesa.

Gila Cheer head coach and owner Taylor Banks said her 16-member RingMasters prep team finished ahead of two other squads at the Valley of the Sun Red Carpet Classic on March 25.

