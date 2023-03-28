Gila Cheer squad places first in Mesa

The top competitive cheer squad from the Gila Cheer gym in Safford placed first within their division last weekend at an event in Mesa.
Gila Cheer head coach and owner Taylor Banks said her 16-member RingMasters prep team finished ahead of two other squads at the Valley of the Sun Red Carpet Classic on March 25.
The gym’s level one Firecrackers team also competed, finishing third out of the five teams in their division.
“We are so proud of our competition teams!” Banks said in a Facebook post. “We have seen so much improvement this season, and our latest competition scores really reflects everyone’s hard work. Both teams hit ZERO, meaning we received zero deductions.”
Banks noted one hiccup Saturday when the music stopped in the middle of the RingMasters’ routine.
“The whole crowd joined in on counting out their routine!” she said. “Those Masters didn’t miss a single BEAT and still brought home first.”
Competitive cheer competitions are stratified based on skill and experience. Coaches have the latitude to enroll their teams at a competitive level that is the most appropriate for the squad in question.
There is also a distinction within levels between “prep” teams and “all-star” or “elite” teams. Teams at the latter level have more experience and typically undergo more rigorous training. The goal of any all-star squad is to qualify for the annual Summit Championships in Orlando, Fla.
Banks said it’s her aim to have her team ready next season to compete in the elite category, with an eye toward qualifying for Orlando.
Gila Cheer opened seven years ago, and Banks acquired it three years later after starting out as one of the coaches. She said she has 60 kids enrolled, most of whom participate at the recreational level.
She said the age range for competitive cheer is 5 to 18, although she said she is looking at starting an open program for competitors 18 and older.
For recreational cheer, Banks said she’ll accept “anyone who’s potty-trained.”
Memberships are $80 per month for competitive cheer and $60 per month for recreational cheer. There are also periodic fundraisers to help cover uniforms and other expenses.
Banks said she takes pride in the fact that “every single one of my cheerleaders performs,” whether it be in competitions or at community events like Safford’s upcoming Spring Fest.