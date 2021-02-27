Eastern Arizona College's basketball teams hosted Central Arizona College for an afternoon double header of hoops action Saturday. Both Gila Monster teams came out on top. The women won 63-50 and the men had an exciting finish that lead to a 82-79 win.
The women got off to an early lead, but they seemed to get bogged down and CAC was able to build a 23-14 lead in the first quarter.
In the second quarter the Monsters could never get closer than eight-points way from the Lady Vaqueros and saw the first half end trailing 34-23.
The halftime break must have been just what EAC needed, they answered the second half starting buzzer with an all out attack.
They scored 19 points and the Monster D only allowed CAC two points and those coming early as Eastern dominated the quarter, 42-36.
Eastern continued to dominate in the final period; CAC faired a little better adding 14 points, but they could not cut into EAC as the Gila Monsters scored 21 to close out the game with the 63-50 edge.
Scoring:
Catarina Ferreira, 17.
Kor Fornesa-Liu, 10.
Nadira Eltayeb and Ajae Yoakum, both with 9.
Isis Smith and Susi Namoa, both with 5.
Mary Workman, 2
Nyinea John, 1.
Although COVID-19 precautions are still keeping crowd sizes smaller than usual, those who were on hand Saturday afternoon got their money’s worth as EAC's mens basketball team faced the Vaqueros of Central Arizona College.
The Gila Monsters won a 82-79 contest that was even closer than the score revealed.
Eastern’s Ty Rankin started the game with a three pointer that gave EAC the edge through the first half, until the 3:04 mark when Central tied the score at 37. The two teams went toe-to-toe and blow-for-blow for the remainder of the first half with Eastern hanging onto a one point 46-45 lead at the half time break.
The Monsters began to slowly pull away from Central in the early going of the second half, and led 69-51 nine minutes into the half.
At that point the Vaqueros started to chip away at the EAC lead. With only 2:01 left in the game, Central had tied the game at 79.
At 1:44 a series of quick fouls and time-outs kept the game’s outcome in question.
Monster sophomore Drake Gunn moved the score to 80-79 from the charity stripe.
With 12 ticks on the clock, Central sent Eastern freshman Carl Blanton to the free throw line to shoot a pair of shots. Blanton was on the money and sunk both tries, 82-79, with Central trying to stop the clock up until the last second.
Scoring:
Ty Rankin, 18.
Carl Blanton, 13.
Davion Bailey, 15.
Drake Gunn, 11.
Rayshon Howard, 8.
Jackson Gowdy, 6.
Qualen Pettus and DJ Henderson, both with 5.