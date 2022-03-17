DOUGLAS — The Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters dropped a conference doubleheader to the Cochise College Apaches Tuesday
The Gila Monsters, who were coming off a doubleheader sweep over Glendale Community College, a team the Apaches split with March 8, was shutout in the first game 9-0 and had a 2-1 lead in the second only to lose 3-2.
Down 1-0 in the second game Colin Kirk scored on a Michael Alvarez single tying the game at 1-1. Khalil Walker later scored when he beat the throw home on a bunt by Devin Alvarez.
Cochise tied the game at 2-2 off a single that was followed by an error.
Still tied going into the bottom of the ninth a single followed by two straight intentional walks loaded the bases for the Apaches.
Derek Rojo, who was pitching for Eastern at the time, then hit the Apaches next batter which scored the winning run.
Braden Gluth started the game on the mound for the Gila Monsters, throwing eight innings where he gave up two runs off five hits, walking six and striking out 10. Rojo threw the ninth, faced three batters and was tagged with the loss.
Despite scoring just 12 runs the Gila Monsters out hit Cochise 12-6 this game. Michael and Devin Alvarez each were 3-for-4 with an RBI; Kirk was 2-for-4.
In the first game Eastern fell behind early and never caught up.
Cochise led 1-0 until the fifth when the Apaches scored five runs which was followed by a three-run sixth.
Eastern threw four different pitchers this game. Haziel Gil Pena, Isaac Silva, Max Raddatz, and Roy Meinen all pitched, combining to allow Cochise nine runs off 11 hits, walking six and striking out six.
The Gila Monsters had eight hits this game.Michael and Devin Alvarez both were 2-for-3. Walker was 1-for-2 and Alec Larson, Jacob Platt and Christian Olea all were 1-for-3.
The Gila Monsters, 3-13 in conference, 10-18 overall has a four game series which began on Thursday and ends Saturday with the New Mexico Military Institute of Roswell, N.M