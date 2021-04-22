The Gila Monsters were defeated 71-68 Wednesday in the second round of the NJCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in Lubbock, Texas by Chipola College.
According to chipola.prestosports.com, Chipola took control of the game early and led for more than 36 minutes but the Gila Monsters scored 30 in the fourth quarter to tie the score with under a minute remaining. Eastern Arizona had possession of the ball with 15 seconds remaining but Chipola's defensive pressure forced a turnover on the opposite end of the floor with 4.9 seconds remaining.
Freshman Shimei Muhammad sank a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Gila Monsters home.
Catarina Ferriera scored 30 points for the Gila Monsters and Ajae Yoakum had nine rebounds.
The Lady Indians (19-4) were scheduled to play Thursday night in the quarterfinals against #11 seed Tyler Junior College, who advanced with a 72-53 win over #6 seed South Georgia Tech.