The Gila Monsters welcomed Western Arizona College Wednesday during their home opener. Eastern fell to WAC in four sets. They won the first set 25-23, but Western won the next three, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-19.
Gila Monsters lose to WAC during home opener Wednesday
