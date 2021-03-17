In spite of cold blustery winds it was baseball time at Eastern Arizona College Tuesday afternoon.
The Gila Monsters hosted the South Mountain Cougars for an afternoon double header. The Cougars won both games with scores of 3-0 in the first and 13-11 in the second.
South Mountain got their first run of the first game in the second inning on a steal at home on a pass ball at the plate. The Cougars added more runs in the forth and fifth innings to claim the 3-0 win.
South Mountain started the second game red hot in the cool wind, with a six-run first inning. EAC picked up one run in the first.
In the second inning, the Cougars added three more runs and the Monsters picked up two to trail 9-2 going into the third inning.
The third inning was all about the Gila Monsters. Showing good patience at the plate, Eastern was able to get base runners in place with timely hits and base-on-ball walks.
Jorge Olague started the comeback third inning with a deep shot to right field. Shraedon Naole-Starkey took one for the team on a hit batter moving to first and advancing Olague to second. A pass ball moved both runners to 2nd and 3rd bases and a sacrifice fly brought Olague home safely. Starkey scored on an in-field single, 5-9 at this point.
With two outs the Gila Monster’s plate patience paid off big time, keeping the bases loaded EAC allowed the Cougars to help them out.
Three runs on walks, a pass ball steal and yet another walk gave the Monster their first lead of the game, 10-9.
Eastern kept South Mountain at bay through the fourth inning, but in the fifth inning the Cougars repaid EAC by tying the score on a bases loaded walk, 10-10. With two outs the Cougars took the lead at 11-10 on a pass ball.
Two more pass ball runs in the 8th inning moved South Mountain to 13-10.
EAC could only add one more run in the ninth inning, 13-11.
The 2-8 Gila Monsters will host Pima Community College on Thursday afternoon for a double header scheduled to start at noon.