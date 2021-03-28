The Eastern Arizona basketball teams were able to hand the teams from Pima Community College a pair of defeats Saturday afternoon. The women’s team won 84-80 and the men won in an exciting overtime contest, 103-100.
At the half way point of the first quarter, EAC’s women were up by 10 points, 16-6 but Pima would battle back, chipping away at the Gila Monster lead to close out the first period, 23-19.
Although Pima out scored Eastern in the second period 12-19, the Monsters were able to maintain an advantage going into halftime, 42-39.
Following the intermission Pima came out and put up seven unanswered points to take their first lead of the game at 46-42 at the 7:58 mark.
One minute and a half later EAC, down by two at 49-47, started a 13-7 scoring run to re-emerge on top 62-56. Pima refused to go away quietly and battled back, tying the game at 62-62 with 10 seconds left in the third. EAC’s Isis Smith hit the second part of a two-shot trip to the charity stripe to edge the Monsters back on top 63-62 with seven seconds left in the quarter.
Eastern started the final period with an 11-2 run, to get on top, 74-65.
With a little over a minute and a half left in the game, Pima got to within two points of EAC, 79-77.
Sixteen ticks remained on the game clock and Pima was able to cut the edge to 82-80.
Trying to make time slow down, freshman Ajae Yoakum drew a foul, stepped to the line and found the bottom of the net on both free-throws. Her last shot cleared the net with on 2.7 seconds left to play.
The win moves the EAC ladies to 13-2 on the season. The regular season wraps up this Friday night with the Gila Monsters hosting Central Arizona at 5:30.
Post season play is scheduled to begin on April 6. The date and time are still to be determined.
EAC Women’s Scoring:
Isis Smith, 23.
Catarina Ferreira, 18.
Susi Namoa, 16.
Ajae Yoakum, 9.
Peyton Slaga, 7.
Mary Workman, 5.
Kor Fornesa-Liu, 4,
Imani Harris, 2.
The Eastern Arizona men and the Pima Aztecs could decide nothing after two tough halves of basketball Saturday afternoon; it came down to overtime for a winner to be determined. The Gila Monsters came out on top, 103-100.
Pima started fast and had a 10 point, 27-17, lead at the midway point of the first half.
EAC would not let that stand and ripped off an 11-5 scoring run at the point and cut the advantage to 29-28. That was followed by another Monster scoring run, this one, 16-9 to give Eastern a 44-38 lead going in to the halftime break.
As the second half started the Aztecs erased some of Eastern's lead. Four minutes in, the Aztecs had cut it to a three-point EAC edge, 50-47.
The Gila Monster then put down a blistering 25-12 scoring run that moved them ahead 75-69 at the mid-point of the final half of play.
With three minutes remaining in the game, Pima trailed 90-79. Over the next three minutes Pima was able to catch up and match the Gila Monsters at 92-92 with five seconds left; a 13-2 Aztec run.
With nothing settled, the two teams got ready for the extra five minutes of play in the overtime period.
Near the mid-way point of the OT, Eastern was up by six-points breaking 100. Pima worked themselves closer getting to 100-98 with 1:09 left.
A pair of Rayshon Howard free throws moved EAC up to 102 with less than a minute to go. Pima would go the free throw line with 20 seconds left and cut it to 102-100. Ty Rankin went to the line for one free throw with 2.6 left to play in the over-time period and gave the Gila Monsters the 103-100 margin. Pima would need a three-point shot to force another over-time session, but could not get into range soon enough.
The 4-10 Monsters will end the regular season at home on Friday night as Central Arizona comes to meet EAC at 7:30.
Men’s Scoring:
Davion Bailey, 21.
Drake Gunn, 21.
Ty Rankin, 20.
Carl Blanton, 12.
Jackson Gowdy, 10.
DJ Henderson, 7.
Qualen Pettus, 6.
Rayshon Howard, 4.