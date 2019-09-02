THATCHER — Eastern baseball hosted the New York Yankees scout team in a scrimmage on Saturday and got a chance to make good first impressions with the coaches.
Eastern’s players performed well on the mound, at bat and all around.
Returning pitcher Seth Chavez piqued the scouts’ interest with his performance on the mound in the first inning.
“I’ve been rehabing this summer. I came out loose, nice and easy, establishing a first-pitch strike and that’s all you really need to do. This is nice. We really appreciate them coming down here. Both teams get some reps. All of us have been working hard. It’s nice to get out on the field and play some competition. This definitely gives us an opportunity to play in front of scouts and different people who have connections,” Chavez said.
Eastern’s next scrimmage is home against the the VC Grinders out of New Mexico on Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m.