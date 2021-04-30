The Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters took on Arizona Western in a double-header Friday afternoon. The Monsters dropped both games, 10-8 and 11-2.
Gila Monsters softball team loses two to Arizona Western
- Eastern Arizona Courier
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
-
Duncan man facing up to five years in prison in drug case
-
COVID-19 cases rise statewide as vaccinations slow down
-
Safford PD identifies victim in fatal car accident
-
Bears spotted twice this week in Graham County
-
Vandals cause more than $10,000 in damage
-
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series ropes big crowd in
-
Stepfather accused of shooting children with BB gun
-
Police: Local rancher wasn't armed with machete or gun
-
Duncan man killed in accident; benefit events Saturday
-
Steven Hernandez