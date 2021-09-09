Larssen Anderson draws back to hammer this ball over the net to the waiting Thunderbird defenders. Strong play at the net was a key to the Gila Monsters’ home win over Mesa Community College in the Wednesday home opening game.
Kaia Baker goes down to receive this service. The Gila Monster swept Mesa Community College 3-0 in their home opener Wednesday night.
Photos by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Sophomore Savanna White drives the ball over the net in Wednesday night’s three game win over the Thunderbirds of Mesa College.
Monster freshman Larssen Anderson sends a hard hit spike past a pair of Mesa defenders Wednesday night.
Savanna White watches her hard hit ball sail past the hands of Mesa defenders as the Gila Monsters swept the Mesa Commnity College Thunderbirds in front of a large crowd Wednesday night.
Raynee Norton, playing in the barrel Wednesday night, drops down low to put this serve reception into play.
Taya Baldwin, sophomore, blocks this ball back into the unsuspecting Mesa defenders. Blocks, spikes and aggressive net play were a big part of the 3-0 sweep of the Mesa Thunderbirds Wednesday night.
Freshman Reagan Olsen watches her hard hit ball sail past a pair of Thunderbird defenders.
Freshman Gila Monster Kadyn Osborne sets this ball high and accurate. High, accurately placed sets are a key in sparking the offense in volleyball.
The Eastern Arizona Gila Monster Volleyball team couldn’t have asked for or delivered a better 2021 home opening match than the one Wednesday night. In front of the largest crowd on hand for many months, EAC dominated Mesa Community College in a three-game sweep, 25-13, 25-20 and 25-22.
EAC wasted little time, getting off to a 7-4 lead. A service ace by freshman Larssen Anderson had the Thunderbirds calling an early time out at 8-5. Mesa managed two more points, but Eastern took off on a nine-two scoring spree, that led to another Mesa time out, this one at 19-8. From that point the two teams matched point for point, but the deficit was too larger for Mesa to over come. The Monsters on top 25-13.
The second game was a much closer contest, with Mesa actually having an 11-7 early lead. EAC battled back and closed the gap and grabbed a tie at 11-11. At 14-14 Savanah White put down a spike that broke that tie and had Mesa taking another timeout. Tough net play by White, Regan Olsen, and Anderson moved EAC to 19-15 and yet another time out by the Thunderbirds. Following that time out Mesa could only put up five more points and could not slow down the Monsters, who put up 10 points to claim the 25-20 second game win.
The Thunderbirds started off fast in Game Three, building a 5-1 lead before EAC coach Shari Kay called a time out herself. It seems the time out had it’s desired effect as the Monsters tied the game at 6-6. Mesa stopped the clock again down, 10-7. The time out seemed to energize EAC’s White and Olsen as their dominating play at the net moved the Monsters up, 17-10. Mesa wanted another break at that point and called another time out.
On top 21-13, the Monsters may have taken their foot off the gas, as Mesa began to cut into the EAC lead, getting as close as 24-22 before Eastern was able to reach the game winning 25 point.
Wednesday game was the start of a four-game home stand, which includes Ottawa University on the 13th, Pima the 15th, and Yavapai on the 17th.
Watch for scores and updates in the Courier, or on our Facebook page.