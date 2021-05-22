Eastern Arizona College's basketball program recently held a Gila Monster Hoopsters basketball camp for K-4th grade and 5th through 8th grade. The camp was held May 14-15 and May 21-22 and taught youngsters ball handling, shooting, team skills and defensive skills.
