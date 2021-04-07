The Eastern Arizona College's women’s basketball team advanced to the Region I Championship game with a dominating 87-43 win over Cochise Tuesday night.
The Gila Monsters have had the Apaches’ number all season long, sweeping Cochise three games in the regular season in addition to Tuesday night's win.
The Monsters wasted little time in establishing their will over the Apaches. EAC had put up 11 points before Cochise could pick up two points at the free throw line and that coming four minutes into the first quarter.
From that point Eastern ran off 12 more points and allowed Cochise only six, to finish the first period up 23-8.
Early in the second period Cochise went to the free throw line but came away with no points. EAC ran up 13 more points before the Apaches would score again, 36-10 with six minutes remaining. One minute later Peyton Slaga put salt in the wound with a three-pointer. To make matters worse, Nadira Eltayeb had a huge rejection of a shot by Cochise that ended with a shot by Ajae Yoakum at the other end of the court. 41-10.
For the remaining four minutes of the first half both teams added eight points. The half ended 49-18.
In the third period Cochise found a little more offense than they found in the first half. The Apaches managed 14 points, the Monsters 18, to remain on top 67-32 as the final period began.
Eastern never took their foot off of the gas pedal as they put up 20 points, and only allowed Cochise 11 making the final score, 87-43.
The win on Tuesday makes EAC the home team for the 7 pm. Friday Region I Championship game where the Monsters will face Arizona Western, winner of the other semifinal matchup with Central Arizona, 65-64. Eastern holds a 2-1 edge over the Lady Matadors.
The Gila Monsters are now 15-2 overall and have successfully defended their home court winning all of their home games The only two losses this season were on the road, one of those at Arizona Western on February 13.
For complete coverage and photos from Friday night's game check the Courier website or the Courier Facebook page.