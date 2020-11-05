Runners from Safford and Thatcher took part in the AIA Division IV Southern Sectional Championship Wednesday in Rio Rico. Joby Rojas of Thatcher placed seventh in the boys 5K.
Most Popular
-
Greenlee County economic development director files $625,000 claim against county
-
Nearly 600,000 votes left to be counted in Arizona, could change some verdicts
-
Purchase limits back in place in Gila Valley
-
Graham, Greenlee county elections department making results available
-
Graham County COVID-19 cases surge another 35; Thatcher resident with virus dies
-
Medical examiner determines body was that of a girl or woman homicide victim
-
No criminal charges to be filed in Simms' case
-
San Carlos Apache tribal member, Safford resident succumb to virus
-
Two arrested on multiple felonies following chase
-
Sumner emerges victorious in sheriff's office race