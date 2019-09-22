PIMA — Participants both old and young were put to the test Saturday by competing in three events.
A total of 87, ranging from the ages of 3 to 69 years old, swam, biked and ran in the eighth annual Tri Community Tri.
“This was my first time ever competing in something like this, and it was a lot of fun and great to see family and friends at this great event,” said Thatcher native Bernie Romero.
The event featured three different distances — sprint, relay and mini, with sprint requiring a 425-yards lap swim, followed by a 15-mile bike ride, and then to finish it off with a 5k run. Mini required a 75-yard swim, followed by a 6-mile bike ride and then finished off with a 1.5-mile run.
Three deep medals were given out to the overall male and female winners as well as the top three finishers in each 5-year age bracket, female and male.
Safford local and a two-time Tri Community Tri Triathlon participant Holly Shumway had another great year at the event.
“This is a lot of fun. The hardest part for me was the bike; it was probably due to me not training as hard as I should have,” Shumway said.
Shumway finished eighth overall for women and finished first in the 20-29 age group.
In the sprint, Jessica Balls took first place with a total time of 1 hour, 20 minutes, while Rachel Allen took second in 1:25:02.
In the mini, Kaylie Gardner took the first place for women in 41:27.
Tyler Lewis and Quinton Wiltbank, two 14-year-old pals from Morenci, finished first and second, respectively, in the sprint age group 11-14 years old.
“This is my second year in participating in this triathlon, and I’m sure I will be back next year,” Lewis said. “They should have more events like this; it’s a lot of fun and is a positive thing to have in the community.”
Making it his second year at this event, Wiltbank had a tough moment during part of the race.
“The end of the biking event was the hardest part for me because you start off really fast, and your trying your hardest; by the end, there is too much lactic acid building up in your legs,” he said.
For the men in sprint, Bobby Gonzales came in first place in 1:00:19, 13 minutes ahead of the next finisher.
The men’s overall mini triathlon event was close for Derek Millett and Jackson Paull. Millett pulled it off at the end with a total time of 39:38, and Paull finished with a total time of 40:51.
Follow Tri Community Tri on social media or at the website