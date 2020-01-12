PIMA — It may have not been a pretty game, featuring low scoring and tight defense, but Nevaeh Grant led Pima to a last-second home win over Scottsdale Christian Academy (SCA).
Pima beat SCA, 37-36, on Saturday night.
“Towards the end, our coach told us during the timeout he was just really pushing us to play defense, not foul, to keep pushing on every play and not to give up,” said Pima’s Ashlie Sherwood.
Late in the second quarter, the Roughriders were up by 4 until the Eagles found a little momentum and went on a 6-0 run giving them a 1-point lead with seconds left in the first half.
But the Roughriders’ Grant brought the ball upcourt and hit a 3-pointer giving her team an 18-17 lead heading into halftime.
Grant finished the game with 13 points and four steals.
To start the second half, both teams exchanged baskets then started shutting each other down on defense. The game was still within reach for both sides as Pima went into the fourth quarter up, 24-23.
For most of the fourth quarter, it was all Eagles, scoring on second chances and forcing the Roughriders to take awkward shot attempts. With 1:20 left, the Roughriders’ Saydee Allred drove to the hoop for a hard layup, helping her team take the lead after being down earlier by 5.
On the next drive, SCA took the ball down the court and scored giving them a 1-point lead. But with seven seconds left, Grant stole the ball and took it in for a layup, which ended up being the game-winner for Pima.
Pima (11-4) will host Thatcher (11-4) on Tuesday, Jan.14 at 5:30 p.m.