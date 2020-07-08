In the Mt. Graham Little League baseball majors league, the Haralson Tire Dbacks took down the Pepsi Dbacks 6-4 Wednesday night to move them onto the championship game against the Willcox Dbacks on Monday, July 13 at 7 p.m.
Haralson Tire Dbacks move on to Little League Championship game
