featured Hard at work Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Three freshmen - Skye Miller from Anchorage, Alaska, Tiara Bolden from Eugene, Oregon and Malia Cabigon from Santa Maria, California. Photos by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier Jasmine Singleton, a UNLV transfer from Phoenix. Returner Ajae Yoakum Returning All-American Isis Smith guarded by her cousin Tiara Bolden. Freshman Tiarah Galvan from Brea, California works her way past a teammate. Skye Miller Jasmine Singleton Freshman Endigo Parker from Fullerton, California. Tiara Bolden looks to make a pass. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters are already in the gym getting ready for the upcoming season. This weekend they'll be in Kansas City at the Mid-American Showcase Jamboree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gym Gila Monsters University Kansas City Eastern Arizona College Season Load comments Most Popular Found body believed to be that of missing woman Victim found Saturday likely struck and killed by vehicle New skatepark to be finished by Dec. 31 Pearl Irene Hernandez Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday Richard Billingsley remembered for his 'brilliant' mind, helpful nature Three minutes with...Mandi Moffett Claudia VerLynn McGuire McEuen COVID cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide Safford man dies in accident