The Safford Cross Country teams traveled to the Benson Four Way Meet on Friday and the boys took second place with Jack Hackett besting all with a time of 19:39.
Sophie Romero was the Safford girls’ finisher with a 24:08 for fourth place.
In prior action, Thatcher, Safford and Morenci runners competed in the Tombstone Yellowjacket Southern Arizona Multi-Meet on Sept. 11.
The Thatcher boys took the top team place, followed by Safford in second place with Morenci taking fourth place. Joby Rojas finished first, 16:29 followed by teammate Derek Berringer-Smith. Safford’s Jack Hackett’s 17:00 garnered 3rd, with Eagle Dean Haller taking the number four spot clocking 17:49.
The Thatcher girls also captured the Number One spot; Morenci took home third followed by Safford in fourth.
Morenci’s Kayla O’Connell bested all with a time of 19:28; Camille Bryce was the top Thatcher finisher in fifth place, 21:32.
Following the Tombstone Meet Bulldog Head Coach Jennifer McDougal said, “They had fun. They were excited to compete. They got their first meet done and set some goals for themselves for the season.”