safford-bulldogs-489f2e (1).png

Safford football

Safford 20, Blue Ridge 19

Safford 23, Pima 6

Safford volleyball

Blue Ridge 3, Safford 0

thatcher-eagles-49fabe.png

Thatcher football

Thatcher 53, Sahuarita 7

Thatcher 56, Florence 7

Thatcher volleyball

Thatcher 3, Pima 0

Thatcher 3, Blue Ridge 0

pima roughriders.png

Pima football

Pima 56, Miami 14

Pima volleyball

Eastwood (El Paso), 3, Pima 1

fort-thomas-apaches-46e008.png

Fort Thomas football

Fort Thomas 48, Duncan 30

Fort Thomas, Cicero Prep (cancelled)

Fort Thomas volleyball

Fort Thomas 3, Miami 0

Fort Thomas 3, San Simon 1

duncan-wildkats-bc564d.png

Duncan football

Duncan 26, Superior 0

San Manuel 38, Duncan 8

Duncan volleyball

Duncan 3, San Simon 2

Morenci Wildcat.png

Morenci football

Morenci 45, Sequoia Pathway 12

Round Valley 46, Morenci 7

Morenci volleyball

Morenci 3, Silver City 2

Morenci 3, Ray 0

