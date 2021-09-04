High school sports roundup Sep 4, 2021 Sep 4, 2021 Updated 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Safford footballSafford 20, Blue Ridge 19Safford 23, Pima 6Safford volleyballBlue Ridge 3, Safford 0 Thatcher footballThatcher 53, Sahuarita 7Thatcher 56, Florence 7Thatcher volleyballThatcher 3, Pima 0Thatcher 3, Blue Ridge 0 Pima footballPima 56, Miami 14Safford 23, Pima 6Pima volleyballThatcher 3, Pima 0Eastwood (El Paso), 3, Pima 1 Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here Fort Thomas footballFort Thomas 48, Duncan 30Fort Thomas, Cicero Prep (cancelled)Fort Thomas volleyballFort Thomas 3, Miami 0Fort Thomas 3, San Simon 1 Duncan footballFort Thomas 48, Duncan 30Duncan 26, Superior 0San Manuel 38, Duncan 8Duncan volleyballDuncan 3, San Simon 2 Morenci footballMorenci 45, Sequoia Pathway 12Round Valley 46, Morenci 7Morenci volleyballMorenci 3, Silver City 2Morenci 3, Ray 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thatcher Pima Duncan Ethnology Safford High School Roundup Morenci School Volleyball Fort Thomas Football Load comments Most Popular Safford Bulldogs now 2-0 after defeating Roughriders 23-6 Fatal New Mexico crash has prompted detour down US 70 Two more Graham County residents battling COVID-19 die Safford man who drove into wash bound over for trial Gerson Romero High school sports roundup EAC donates 1898 “Rattlesnake” steam engine to Arizona Railway Museum The Faces have recorded 14 songs since reforming Safford man accused of sexually abusing child over four years Catherine Skinner Layton