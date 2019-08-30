PIMA — Pima Junior High and Thatcher Middle School managed to complete half of a game before Wednesday’s storms drew too close for comfort.
Pima led, 14-0, at halftime.
Almost four minutes into the game, Pima’s Sam Ray scored the first touchdown of the game off a long passing play, catching it over the shoulder and racing away for the final stretch. Hayden Blair scored the 2-point conversion.
Pima struck again late in the first quarter, with Tuddy Smart rushing the last yard for a touchdown with 45 seconds left in the half. The Roughriders attempted another conversion, but the Eagles shut it down.
Thatcher tried to put together a successful offense, but a few bad snaps piled on top of turnovers left too much yardage between the team and the goal line. The Eagles found some new life when Landon Duncan intercepted a pass and got them going back on offense, but the looming storm finally drew too close. During the weather delay, a nearby lightning strike and thunder shook the ground, officially ending play for the night.
Both teams anticipate returning to Pima to finish the game Oct. 19, starting at 5:30 p.m.