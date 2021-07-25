The local American Youth Soccer Organization kicked off their 2021 soccer season July 19-July 21 with a mini camp held at the Town of Thatcher lighted ballfields. Nearly children from the ages of 4 to 14 attended the camp and 25 high school volunteers assisted.
EJ Romero headed up the training along with coaches, Stratton Baldwin, Sebastian Bryce, Jason Carpenter, Daniel Corral, Kamala Crockett and Branon Fritz.
Online registration for the regular fall season is still open. Deadline for players in the 19U/15U Divisions is July 31, 12U/10U Deadline is August 14 and 8U/6U is August 21. Go to www.ayso216.org or Gila Valley Soccer on Facebook to sign up.