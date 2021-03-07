The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches got one step closer to the Class 1A girls’ basketball state title Saturday night. Fort Thomas dominated the Salome Lady Frogs from the tip off to the final buzzer in a 54-21 rout.
Sometimes your team is just better than the other team, sometimes THAT MUCH better. Head Coach Lee Haws was well aware of that, but proud that the Lady Apaches stayed disciplined through the entire game.
“They (Salome) didn’t play very well, but our girls just went out and played. That is what we teach them all week long. ‘Just go out and play, no matter what, just play.’ "
And just play was exactly what they did.
The defense smothered Salome, completely shutting them out in the first quarter, while scoring 19 points.
One minute into the second quarter Salome was finally able to score. This was a pair of shots from the charity strip, 19-2.
From there, however, it was business as usual for the Lady Apaches as they racked up 16 point before the Lady Frogs would score again. In the final minute of the first half Salome added four more points giving them a first half total of 6 points to trail 37-6.
Through the latter part of the first half and frequently during the second half, Haws pulled his starters en masse, but all of the subs did just as the starters, they “just played”.
Salome put up their best period of the game in the third, scoring nine points, Fort Thomas countered with 11 to maintain a healthy 48-15 lead going into the final period.
Both teams added six points in the fourth period, but the matter had been decided long ago and Fort Thomas just played and took the 54-21 victory.
The win on Saturday sets up a quarter final match up with No. 7 St. David, another home play off game for the Lady Apaches on Wednesday at 6 pm.
St David advances due to a 55-21 win over No. 10 Fredonia also on Saturday night. St. David is 11-5 overall, 7-0 in Region 1A Tucson South and 8-0 in conference competition.
Fort Thomas will enter the Wednesday night match up 16-2 overall, 4-0 in region 1A North East, and 12-1 against conference foes.
The winner Wednesday night will advance to the face the winner of the game between No. 6 Anthem Prep and No. 3 St. Michael in the semi-finals game on Saturday, March 13 at Coronado High School. (Time to be determined).
Lady Apache Scoring:
Hailey Hinton, 12.
Kyia Haws, 11.
L.J. Rope and Chase Stanley with 8 each.
Tori Lang and Hailey Goseyun with 5 each.
Alleenna Gilbert, 3.
Rylee Cobb, 2.