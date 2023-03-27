The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches came off their spring break and picked up a huge win over the Hayden Lady Lobos, 21-5, in regional action last week at home.
“It was a different experience because they girls came out ready to play and eager to win,” said Fort Thomas' first-year coach Loreal Jones. “We were able to field the ball, and when up to bat, they hit the ball.”
The Lady Apaches wasted no time asserting their dominance, taking a commanding 13-0 first-inning lead.
A walk at the top of the second inning eventually led to one run for the Lady Lobos. Hayden’s defense led to a quick bottom half of the inning with a strikeout and two easy fielding plays.
Hayden added a run in the top of the third, but Fort Thomas responded with seven runs of their own. After Kassidy Pino singled to start the inning, five batters made it on base with hits while two drew walks. That put the Lady Apaches up 20-2.
Poor field decisions in the fourth inning by the Lady Apaches helped Hayden pick up their final three runs. Fort Thomas' fielders were tending to pursue putouts at third base and home plate rather than take easier outs at first base.
At their final at-bat, the Apaches' Kerstynne Bryce crossed home plate for the final score.
Jones lauded the play of McKenna Rogers, Kerstynn Bryce, outfielder Raeleigh Hawkins and catcher Karlee Napier in the contest.
Fort Thomas also played in the Epics Tourney in Chandler on March 23-24. They went 0-2, losing to 12-0 to Sequoia Charter and 6-5 to Ray.