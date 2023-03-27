Kerstynn Bryce

Fort Thomas shortstop Kerstynn Bryce makes a play March 21 against Hayden.

 PHOTO AARON TOHTSONI

The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches came off their spring break and picked up a huge win over the Hayden Lady Lobos, 21-5, in regional action last week at home.

“It was a different experience because they girls came out ready to play and eager to win,” said Fort Thomas' first-year coach Loreal Jones. “We were able to field the ball, and when up to bat, they hit the ball.”

