Kassidy Pino

Fort Thomas pitcher Kassidy Pino in her windup before rifling the ball home.

 PHOTO AARON TOHTSONI

The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches softball team suffered four road losses last week, but coach Loreal Jones said she has seen progress from her team as they season winds down.

The Apaches dropped games to the Hayden Lady Lobos and the Miami Lady Vandals, as well as a doubleheader against Antelope Valley High School.

Tags

Load comments