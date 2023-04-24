Lady Apaches improving despite tough week BY AARON TOHTSONI Special to the EA Courier Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fort Thomas pitcher Kassidy Pino in her windup before rifling the ball home. PHOTO AARON TOHTSONI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches softball team suffered four road losses last week, but coach Loreal Jones said she has seen progress from her team as they season winds down.The Apaches dropped games to the Hayden Lady Lobos and the Miami Lady Vandals, as well as a doubleheader against Antelope Valley High School.Jones said her team is adjusting after an injury has displaced their top pitcher.“We have had to make adjustments with our new pitcher,” she said. “We are training everybody, but it's been a bit of a struggle because we haven’t practiced a lot with our new pitcher.”Against Hayden, the Lady Apaches were hitting well, but their defense struggled and allowed the game to get away quickly.“The only thing that hurt us was our errors, and that cost us the game,” Jones said.Fort Thomas were scheduled to conclude their season this Tuesday with a doubleheader against the Superior Lady Panthers.“Everyone is finding their spot on the team but I say we are a good team, and we’ve been getting better as the season has gone on,” Jones said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Crime Softball Games And Toys Load comments Most Popular Senate Democrats say they won't back override of food bill veto One confirmed dead in 3-vehicle collision near Bylas Harvey and Huldah Blair were at the forefront of progress in the Valley Quality compost can help your garden thrive Appellate court upholds ruling against GOP re 2020 election challenge Food pantry program serves as a lifeline for pets Safford man shot dead during apparent attack on another man MGRMC Auxiliary celebrates 50 years of service Bill expanding sales of home-cooked food faces potential veto override CORRECTING THE RECORD