Friday night was a showdown between the Fort Thomas Apaches and the Mogollon Mustangs.
The No. 2 Fort Thomas Lady Apaches and No. 3 Mogollon Lady Mustangs game was a shootout until the final quarter when the Lady Apaches tough defense and precise shooting out scored Mogollon 18-8 to secure the 55-44 win in front of a hometown crowd.
Mogollon started the game with a three-point shot, but the Lady Apaches quickly hit back and took their first lead of the night at 6-3.
The Lady Mustangs took a quick time-out and then responded with a 9 to 1 scoring run to take a 11-7 advantage going into the second period.
Fort Thomas opened the second quarter with a blistering 12-zip run, building a 19-11 cushion before Mogollon would score again. Scoring would come sporadically for the Lady Mustangs; they could only add seven points to the 22 points put up by Fort Thomas. The Lady Apaches went to the intermission on top, 29-18.
The Lady Mustangs took command of the early parts of the third quarter, turning the tables on Fort Thomas and outscoring the Lady Apaches 18-8. They cut the Fort Thomas lead to 37-36. As one would expect from the No. 2 and No. 3 teams, the third period turned out to be what basketball analyst/comedian Dick Vitale would call, “a nail bitter baby!”
With 2:17 left in the game, the Lady Apache’s defense got tougher and the offense begin to take turnovers and missed Mogollon opportunities and turn them into points. They turned the tables this time and built an 18-8 scoring advantage, 55-44.
Saturday night the Lady Apaches travelled to San Manuel and picked up another win, 54-33, as the regular season closes and the playoffs loom on the horizon.
Fort Thomas Girls Scoring
Friday night:
Kyia Haws, 22.
Laigha Rope, 9.
Jasmine Olivar and Chasinee Stanley, both 7.
Kaya Olivar, 2.
The Fort Thomas boys hosted the Mogollon Mustangs in the second game on Friday night. The Apaches entered the contest ranked as No. 21 and the Mustangs were in the Number 10 spot.
Fort Thomas did not seemed to be impressed by the Mogollons' ranking as they quickly built a 20-12 lead before a Mustang buzzer beater cut the lead to 20-14.
Riding the momentum of the buzzer beating shot, the Mustangs put up 10 points before the Apaches could score. At one point Fort Thomas was within four points of the Mustangs, but Mogollon managed to hang on to their lead and push it to 45-35 at the half.
The Apaches continued to scrap and fight for every loose ball and rebound but the Mustangs' height and speed advantages were just too much for Fort Thomas to overcome.
Mogollon took a 68-50 lead into the final quarter and would end the game on top, 58-57.
Saturday night the Apaches fell to San Manuel 57-52.
Fort Thomas Boys Scoring
Friday night:
Jayshaun Rambler, 14.
Cameron Anderson, 13.
Elijah Nozie, 8.
Tayshaun Wilson, 6.
Colby Pino, 7.
Carmelo Robertson, 4.
Tayden Black and Kyle Secody, 2 each.