FORT THOMAS — Fort Thomas has a big group of seniors and an even bigger group of freshmen to cultivate this year.
Varsity head coach Islynne Kelliher said, “Even though we didn’t go to state, we ended up playing better at the end of the season than we did at the beginning of the season. This should be an interesting year. My hopes for them is to get better. That’s my biggest goal. I’m hoping my seniors will be positive and lead by example.”
Senior Layla Nelson said, “The past three years have been up and down, but I think that we have grown since then. We have better attitudes and put forth more effort.”
The girls have been working toward a good year by having open gyms twice a week.
“Those were pretty fun. We learned how to work with each other. My biggest goal is to become a better leader for the younger ones and my own senior group. We are an interesting group. I will help work with our attitudes and encourage more teamwork,” Nelson said.
Fellow senior Cheyenne Hinton has been through thick and thin with her fellow athletes over the past three years.
“How much I love volleyball keeps bringing me back. So does playing with my best friends. We have so much fun on bus rides. And learning from the coaches,” Hinton said.
“One of our goals is to win more games. We kind of struggled last year. Second, we need to make it to state. We didn’t get to go last year, and I haven’t been my whole career. I’m ready to go. To make that happen, we’re figuring out who our setters are, our hitters are. Everyone’s been trying to figure out their place. It took three years, but we’ve got it now. These girls keep going. I like it. We’re ready.”