The No. 4 Thatcher Lady Eagles were able to keep their post season playoff hopes alive Friday night with a 45-28 win over the No. 5 Valley Christian Trojans.
The THS win not only knocked the Trojans out of post season play, the Lady Eagles also ended the Trojans' perfect season, becoming the only blemish on Valley’s 16-1 season mark.
Valley Christian was able to hang close to Thatcher in the first period, trailing by a single point, 8-7.
In the second period the Lady Eagles were able to double the scoring output of Valley. THS put on 14 points and the Trojans matched their first quarter total of seven points. Lady Eagles up 22-14 going in to halftime.
Thatcher began to edge away from Valley in the third period. The Lady Eagles added 11 points and only allowed the Trojans eight points.
In the final quarter, just like in the second period, the Lady Eagles doubled Valley’s output, this time 12-6.
The Lady Eagles, at 14-3, will now travel to Page on March 17 to face the No. 1 Page Sand Devils, who are 13-0.
Lady Eagles Scoring:
Olivia Lunt, 13.
Cassidy Wakefield, Mia Carter and Ashlynn Thompson, all with 7.
Mickenzi Drage, 6.
Marleigh Nicholas, 3.
Aubrey Pace, 2.