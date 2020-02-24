PRESCOTT VALLEY — The third-seeded Thatcher Lady Eagles (26-4) used a big second half to pull away from the sixth-seeded San Carlos Lady Braves (24-5) during the quarterfinals of the 2A state basketball tournament on Saturday for a dominating 72-48 win.
“Both teams played really good and it was fun,” said Thatcher head coach Dennis Griffin. “(San Carlos) was hitting huge shots. They are a super good team, our girls kept making shots and I think we just got some bounces our way and we capitalized on the press.”
San Carlos held an early 9-6 advantage as the two teams battled throughout the first quarter. A bank 3-pointer tied the game at 12-all before the Lady Eagles pulled away for an 18-14 first quarter lead that saw San Carlos commit seven fouls.
Aaliyah Haozous’ drive to the basket cut the lead to 3 early in the second quarter but Thatcher continued its pressure defense and made baskets to go up 6. With 4:58 left in the first half, Heaven Cosen was fouled on a drive to the basket and sank both free throws to cut the lead to 24-20 but Thatcher responded with a 3-point basket by Marleigh Nicholas.
San Carlos stayed in the game with tough plays cutting the lead to 3 after a put back on a missed shot by Kayani Case. Just before the half, Cheridan Gooday drained a three-pointer to cut it to 31-27 but Thatcher scored just on a second chance to take a 33-27 halftime lead.
Thatcher started the second half on a 9-1 run capped by Nicholas down low for a 42-28 lead by attacking on the weak side. San Carlos continued to battle with back-to-back baskets from Shania Cassa and Gooday to close within 10, the closest they’d get the rest of the way.
Cassidy Wakefield and Mia Carter scored in succession to open up a 46-32 lead with 3:25 left in the third quarter. Thatcher’s Taya Baldwin scored on a drive just before the end of the third for a 13-point lead heading into the final quarter.
San Carlos’ Case opened the fourth quarter with a jumper but Thatcher rattled off 6 straight points for a 17-point lead. San Carlos tried one last push with back-to-back 3-pointers from Cosen and Haozous but Thatcher continued to answer with easy baskets off their press break by Wakefield.
Wakefield led Thatcher with a double-double, 29 points and 14 rebounds.
Thatcher advances to the Final Four and will play the tenth-seeded St. John Redskins (24-6), who pulled of their second consecutive upset by knocking off the second-seeded Bisbee Pumas, 42-26.
The game is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum.
“I’m super excited and I can’t wait,” said Thatcher’s Wakefield. “We just need to keep playing the way we know how to play, not let our nerves get to us and just have fun and play the game.”