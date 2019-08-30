THATCHER — Thatcher got knocked out in the semifinals last year; however, despite losing a group of very talented seniors, the Lady Eagles feel confident that another state championship is within their reach.
Thatcher head coach Kim Orr said, “Our girls played well. We went five sets. We had our chances, but we couldn’t pull through. I was really proud of them for getting that far.”
Thatcher bid a fond farewell to six seniors and have four this year: Taya Baldwin, Sam Baldam, Eliza Barron and Haylee Layton.
“We’re just full of depth,” Orr said. “We have the numbers. That helps.”
Baldwin has been with Thatcher for the past three years.
“They were really good. We’ve grown a lot as a team and have great team unity. We’re friends first, and then teammates. It really helps us get along on the court. Our goal is to win a state championship. I want to put everything we have into every point and every practice. Don’t give half effort,” Baldwin said.
“(Baldwin has) been a very strong rock here for us,” Orr said. “She just keeps getting better and better. Haylee has played varsity for a year. Last year, she played the right side for us. Right now, we’re looking for a key setter for us. Hopefully, we can get things moving the way we want them, and she’s doing that right now. Eliza and Sam, they’ve been on varsity for a year, too. We’re looking for them to step things up and help out.”
The 2019 summer has been packed with camps near and far. Thatcher went to the Blue Ridge tournament, a New Mexico camp, hosted its own camp and has been hitting the weights twice a week.
“It gives them the opportunity to play and touch the ball. That’s what really matters during the summer,” Orr said.
“We’re going to try and be a little more consistent. That’s how you beat these bigger, harder teams. If you do a run, then you mess up 5 or 6 points, it’s an unforgiving sport.”