TUCSON — The Lady Eagles went into Tucson and proved that they could hang with the big dogs in the Holiday Shoot-Out Tournament hosted by Flowing Wells High School.
Thatcher girls’ basketball won the consolation bracket by defeating 4A Amphitheatre, 57-38, on Saturday night.
Thatcher went 3-1. Thatcher beat 5A Flowing Wells, 58-45, after trailing, 32-26, at halftime. In a defensive battle, Thatcher defeated 4A Palo Verde, 36-33. The Eagles only loss came to 5A Marana in the opening round, 46-32, despite being tied early in the fourth quarter.
Thatcher will hit the road again to face Morenci on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 5:30 p.m.