The Gila Monster women’s basketball team became the ACCAC Champions Friday night with a 79-60 win over Central Arizona. The win makes EAC the No. 1 seed in the Region I Tournament, meaning they will be at home for the opening round game.
The semi-final game with Cochise is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 pm.
Eastern got down to business early, putting up nine-point before Central could score their first points of the game. 9-3 at the 5:40 mark.
The Monsters' defense only allowed the Lady Vaqueros to add eight more points in the first quarter, while putting up 10 points of their own, 19-11 as the second period was set to begin.
Central could gain no ground on the Monsters in the second period; they picked up 10 points, but EAC added 16 points in the second frame, to lead 35-21 as the intermission began.
Central answered in the third quarter, picking up three-three point shots in route to a 21 point effort in the third period, getting as close as six points with three minutes to go in that period. Eastern added 24 of their own and still maintained the edge, 57-43.
In the final period, the Lady Vaqueros once again tried to use the three point line to close the gap, adding three more threes. But Eastern countered with three, threes of their own.
By the seven minute mark of the last stanza Eastern had built their largest lead of the contest, a 20-point, 67-47 advantage.
It seemed as though EAC could see what lay in their future. They kept Central at bay as the clock counted down to title and to the promise of the post season.
The 79-60 win gave EAC a 3-1 record against Central this season and avenges the 71-66 road loss to the Lady Vaqueros on March 16.
Following the game there was an onslaught of cameras, posing, beads. hugs and celebrations before the ladies took turns cutting down the net.
Next up is Cochise, who Eastern has beaten four times in the regular season; 88-68,69-63, 64-42 and 77-59. A fifth win over Cochise will move the Monster into the Region I Championship game. A Championship win would send EAC to Lubbock Texas for the NJCAA National tournament on April 19.
Eastern Scoring:
Catarina Ferreira, 19.
Ajae Yoakum, 11.
Imani Harris, 10.
Kor Fornesa-Liu, 9.
Susi Namoa, 8.
Isis Smith, 8.
Nadira Eltayeb, 6.
Mary Workman, 5.
Nyinea John, 3.