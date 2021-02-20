The Eastern Arizona College women’s basketball team hosted the Saints from Community Christian College of Redlands, California on Friday night and again on Saturday afternoon.
Friday night the Gila Monsters beat the Saints 97-51, but on Saturday EAC was able to bust the century mark with 101-41 win.
At the 7:25 mark of the first quarter the Saints had the game knotted at five with EAC. That would be as close as the Saints would get, as the Monsters rattled off nine points before the Saints would score again, 14-7. CCC would not score again in the first period and would trail 26-7 at the start of the second quarter.
Eastern could add 27 points in the second period of play and CCC could only answer with 11-points and trailed at the half, 54-18.
In the third quarter the Saints came to within one point of matching the Gila Monster point total in that stanza, 15-16, but that period ended with EAC on top 70-33.
The final quarter was just a race to 100. The Monster put up a staggering 31 points with CCC only adding six more. The 101st came with 5.2 seconds remaining in the game.
Saturday Scoring:
Catrina Ferreira, 14.
Nyinea John, 13.
Mary Workman, 12.
Bayli Heap, 11.
Kor Fornesa-Liu, 10.
Ajae Yoakum, and Khadija Smith, 9 each.
Imani Harris and Nadira Eltayeb, 4 each.
Emily Dogbatse, 3.