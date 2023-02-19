EAC logo

YUMA — The Eastern Arizona College women’s basketball team passed a tough road test Saturday afternoon to escape Arizona Western College with a 55-48 victory.

Although the Lady Gila Monsters (26-1, 19-1 ACCAC), ranked 14th nationally in NJCAA’s Division I, never trailed in the nationally televised contest, the Matadors (18-9, 11-9 ACCAC) kept things close for the majority of the game.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

