YUMA — The Eastern Arizona College women’s basketball team passed a tough road test Saturday afternoon to escape Arizona Western College with a 55-48 victory.
Although the Lady Gila Monsters (26-1, 19-1 ACCAC), ranked 14th nationally in NJCAA’s Division I, never trailed in the nationally televised contest, the Matadors (18-9, 11-9 ACCAC) kept things close for the majority of the game.
The Monsters opened the game with a 9-4 lead but AWC was able to pull within two on a Maddison Zugna three-pointer. EAC led 18-15 at the end of the first quarter, but a pair of Kristol Ayson free throws shaved the margin to 20-19.
EAC was able to extend the lead again, and they went into the locker room at halftime with a 29-23 advantage.
The second half was more of the same. Eastern Arizona opened up an 11-point lead late in the third quarter only to have the Matadors answer with a 14-3 run to tie the game at 45-45 with two minutes to play. The Monsters responded to the challenge with a 10-3 run of their own to close out the game.
AWC’s Kristol Ayson led all scorers with 18 points. Skye Miller and Shalance Montoya put up 15 and 13 points, respectively, to lead the Gila Monsters.
EAC dominated the home team on the boards, 45-27, but lost the turnover battle, 15-10. They outshot Arizona Western 36.4 percent (20-55) to 31.4 percent (16-51).
The Gila Monsters have won four games in a row since dropping a 52-48 contest against Cochise College in Douglas on Feb. 1. They have a two-game lead over Cochise for the ACCAC regular season title with three games left to play.
They next play at home on Wednesday against Central Arizona College. Game time is 8 p.m.