The Lady Roughriders are the 2A State Champs after beating the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions 50-48 in overtime Saturday night. Aubree Sherwood hit a three-pointer right at the final buzzer. The boys lost in the semifinals to the Rancho Solano Mustangs 53-42 Friday night.
Lady Roughriders come home champs
- Eastern Arizona Courier
