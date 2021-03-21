pimateam-a9ecc1.jpg

The 2A Conference state champions.

 AZPreps365

The Lady Roughriders are the 2A State Champs after beating the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions 50-48 in overtime Saturday night. Aubree Sherwood hit a three-pointer right at the final buzzer. The boys lost in the semifinals to the Rancho Solano Mustangs 53-42 Friday night.

