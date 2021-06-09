The Mt. Graham Golf Club is helping children 7-17 learn how to play golf through its Gila Valley Junior Golf Program again this summer.
The program began in 2017 and there are seven, three-day sessions for any level golfer, each session focuses on rules and etiquette while providing a fun environment to learn the fundamentals of golf.
Participants who attend two sessions and pass a rules and etiquette test earn golf privileges that are good until the end of the next school year. Students from Thatcher, Pima, Safford and Morenci high schools who have earned privileges are not charged golf usage fees.
In 2019, the program had a total of 102 juniors participate with 49 of the juniors earning their golf privileges, in 2020, 104 juniors participated with 69 juniors earning golf privileges.