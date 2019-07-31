PHOENIX — Arizona hunters still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for select 2019 fall turkey and youth-only javelina hunts.
As of last week, there were 418 permit-tags available for fall turkey in Game Management Unit 12A and 210 youth-only permit-tags for javelina in various units throughout the state.
All leftover permit-tags can be purchased in person with a completed paper application at all department offices beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 29.
For a complete list of leftover permit-tags, visit https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. For more information, including license and permit-tag requirements, view the “2019-20 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet online, or call 602-942-3000.