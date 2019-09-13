SAFFORD — Education coincided with sport at this year’s youth dove hunt.
The annual youth dove hunt clinic took place Sept. 6-7. Roughly 50 individuals participated in the event, including 14 youths. The young hunters were trainined in firearms safety and proper shooting technique Friday at Dry Lake Park, and then went on a hunt with adult chaperones Saturday.
The youth hunters also learned dove biology and how to properly dress the birds they bagged.
“It was another successful youth dove hunt clinic in Safford. Most hungers bagged a dove and all learned to hunt safely, responsibly and ethically. We look forward to staging another next year,” said Arizona Game and Fish Tucson Public Information officer Mark Hart.