Fort Thomas
Fort Thomas also 2-2 will also open region action this week. Last week the Apaches beat Duncan 3-2, but lost on a road trip to San Simon, 1-3; 23-25, 25-22, 20-25 and 15-25.
Thatcher
The Thatcher Eagles volleyball team is now a perfect 4-0 in Region 3A South. Wins over Safford, Pusch Ridge, San Tan Foothills and Coolidge give Thatcher the perfect region record; a season opening loss to Snowflake gives the Eagles a 5-1 overall record.
Safford
Safford sits at 2-3 overall and 2-2 in Region 3A. Last week the Bulldogs beat Florence 3-1, but fell to Pusch Ridge 0-3; 25-21, 26-24 and 25-22.
Pima
Pima is also perfect in region play, 3-0 in 2A East competition with region wins over Benson 3-0; 25-19, 25-14, and 25-17. They had a 3-1 win over Morenci; 25-18, 25-23, 18-25 and 25-22, and Willcox 3-0; 25-15, 25-11 and 25-10.
Morenci
Morenci is 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Region 2A South. Last week the Lady Wildcats defeated Tombstone 3-1, but fell to Benson 2-3 as Benson got the win by nature of a 15-10 tie breaker game.
Duncan
Duncan, 2-2, will open Region 1A South with road trips to Patagonia and St. David. Last week the Lady Wildkats defeated San Manuel, 3-1.