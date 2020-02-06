PRESCOTT VALLEY — Safford Middle School was able to win its second state title at the middle school wrestling finals.
With 56 teams competing, Safford finished with 226 team points, followed by Valient College Prep with 205.5 and Eloy with 192.5.
“I can’t say enough about this group of wrestlers. Their dedication and heart have been unmatched all season long. The word of the week was Finish. Our wrestlers finished by winning all six matches in the medal rounds with five pins,” said Safford head coach Phillip Ornelas.
The Bulldogs will be coming home with six total medals, one state champ, one outstanding wrestler award and the team state championship.
The Bulldogs’ Kaleb Cordova took home the individual state champion and outstanding wrestler award. Cordova ended his middle school wrestling career with a record of 118-0 and winning a total of six state championships.
“I can’t wait to see what they can accomplish in the upcoming years, but none of this would have been possible without the sacrifice and dedication of not only the wrestlers but also families and coaches. It all starts at home with positive support. Let this wrestling family be the example,” Ornelas said.