THATCHER — The EAC volleyball squad, playing on the Thatcher High School court, while the EAC court finishes a rehab, got on the ball against the Phoenix College Bears Wednesday night.
EAC won, 25-22, 25-12, 25-16.
It’s been a shaky 2019 season for a talented Gila Monsters team.
“We’ve lost five close matches early this year,” said Eastern Arizona College coach Shari Kay. “Tonight, we came together. We still need to minimize errors and not give away easy points.”
On a five-match losing streak — dropping two to Arizona Western and one each to Glendale, Yavapai and Glendale — EAC needed a home win badly.
“We played tough, controlled and good energy tonight,” said EAC’s Jessica Sherwood. “My hitting was super solid tonight and I was good around the block.”
Sherwood was key early in game one when the Bears were trading points with the Monsters and had a 1-point lead. However, Sherwood’s effort tied it up at 6-6. EAC held the lead until the Bears came back and tied it at 17-17.
The Bears held the lead until Harley Cummard, with a well-placed dink in the middle, tied the game at 22-22. EAC closed game one with a 25-22 win on a Phoenix serve-receive miss.
Errors plagued the Bears in game two while the Gila Monsters found their rhythm and tightened up their net defense.
After the Monsters took a 10-9 lead, and before the Bears could respond and slow down Eastern’s now clicking offense, it was 18-9 in favor of the Monsters.
Eastern did a wholesale player swap when it went up, 21-10, and cruised to a 25-12 game-two win.
“We started off good,” Phoenix coach Angela Franks said. “We have got to eliminate our mistakes and errors back on the practice floor.”
In game three, the Bears fought back and had it tied at 5-5. Phoenix battled EAC but still found itself down, 9-12.
“We were a little rough but got it together after adjusting to the service,” said the Bears’ Daiya Jovel. “I felt good about our defense, but the game just got away from us.”
EAC broke Phoenix’s spirit at 20-12 and won the game to make it a home sweep.
The Gila Monsters now find themselves with a 9-11 overall record and 1-5 in conference with seven games left in the regular season. EAC is 1-2 at home, 0-6 on the road but 8-3 on neutral courts.
EAC played at South Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 3, and then will be back home Friday, Oct.11, for a huge game against Yavapai. The game is planned to be played at the Thatcher High School gym unless Guitteau Gymnasium is ready after its rehab following a plumbing issue damaging the court and other parts of the facility.