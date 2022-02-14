MORENCI — The Morenci Wildcats boys and girls basketball team wrapped up their respective regular seasons Feb. 11 beating the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.
The Morenci girls were 58-19 winners while the boys cruised to a 87-33 win over the Yellow Jackets on what was Senior Night at MHS.
The wins by both teams have led to the boys and girls basketball team landing a high enough seed they will be able to host a 2A state play-in game.
The Morenci girls, who were seeded 10th in the 2A state girls basketball rankings, played 23rd seed Glendale Prep on Tuesday, after the paper went to press.
The 11th seeded Morenci boys will host Scottsdale Prep on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
The Wildcat boys, 9-8 overall, 7-6 in conference, 5-5 in region won five of their last six games, their lone loss coming on Thursday, Feb. 10 when they fell to Bisbee 71-58 in Bisbee.
Marco Muniz scored a team high 20 points in the loss. Tristen Sanchez followed with 11 and Daylen Johnson contributed 10.
Morenci had a 38-35 halftime lead over the Pumas but was outscored 36-20 in the second half.
The Wildcats finished the regular season third in the 2A East behind region champion Pima and second place Bisbee.
The Wildcat girls, who ended the season second in the 2A East behind region champion Pima, are entering the state play-in tournament on a four-game winning streak which included two wins over Tombstone as well as wins over Bisbee and Benson.
In the win over Bisbee, Zenayah Cortez scored 16 points for the Wildcats, Mia Ontiveros followed with 13 and Delicia Roybal contributed 10.
Morenci led from start to finish this game jumping out to a 5-0 lead that was quickly extended to 16-6. The Wildcats led 21-17 at the half and had a 32-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Albert Ortega, coach of the Morenci girls team, said he and his players are excited about the opportunity to play in the postseason tournament and are anxious to see how far the talent on this team will take them in the playoffs.
“Over course everyone wants a chance to go far and advance to state,” Ortega said. “That is the ultimate goal.”
How far they go will depend a lot on their top players.
“We have great senior leadership from Zeneyah and the other girls on this team,” Ortega said. “I think Zeneyah should make all-region when the list comes out.”
The winners of the 2A state play-in games will advance on to the 16 team 2A state tournament which begins Feb. 18 in Prescott.