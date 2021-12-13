TOMBSTONE — The Morenci Wildcats soccer team traveled to Tombstone for the Yellow Jackets home opener on Dec. 10 and battled hard, but ultimately fell short, losing 1-0.
“I think the biggest thing we need to improve on is our passing and being patient on offense,” Wildcats head coach Maurizio Ciriello said. “As a team, I feel like we have to push really hard and sometimes we make a lot of mistakes because of that.”
With the loss, Morenci falls to 0-3 this season. Tombstone improves to 1-2 with the win.
The Wildcats were also shutout for the first time this season, after registering a goal in their first two matches.
It was a very close game early on, as neither team was able to find the net. Both teams had some opportunities early on, but were unable to convert.
The game was nearing halftime when Tombstone junior Collin McBrayer received a pass and kicked the ball past Morenci goalkeeper Matteo Ciriello for a goal.
“Matteo is a unique goalie because he is a type-A diabetic,” Ciriello said. “When he allowed that goal, his blood sugar was decreasing so he took a knee afterwards while he was crashing.”
Despite Matteo’s circumstances, he was still able to put on a solid performance.
“He is one of the leaders of the team and he is not afraid to come out and challenge strikers attempting a shot.”
Morenci thought they had a goal of their own, but the officials disagreed.
“We had one goal taken away by a questionable call and I talked to the referee afterwards, but it is what it is,” Ciriello said.
The Wildcats had opportunities in the second half but were unable to capitalize.
“I think our defense and goalie played outstanding so I am not criticizing them at all,” Ciriello said. “Offensively we got stagnant as we took a lot of shots on goal, but they were not the shots that would have scored for us.”
Tombstone freshman goalkeeper J’Miah Wallace made some timely saves to preserve the Yellow Jacket victory.
“I thought we had too many unforced errors, it is hard to criticize a shutout but that is what coaches do,” Tombstone coach Gary Douglas said. “The defense performed admirably in a shutout however, but if I had to pick one thing to criticize it was the errors.”
Ciriello singled out his defense and midfield for their performance.
“Keaton Jasso and Josh Biggs also had a really solid outing for us,” the coach said.
Next up, the Yellow Jackets travel to Morenci for a rematch with the Wildcats on Thursday, Dec. 16.
“I think if we can keep pushing the ball but make quality passes, then the outcome could be different,” Ciriello said.