The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced that due to the exceedingly high number of people in Arizona’s ICU beds with COVID-19, they are pushing back the start of the winter sports season to Jan. 18. The AIA said it hopes that by doing so, it will “mitigate COVID-19 hospitalizations and improve the opportunity for a winter sports season to occur.”
The decision will allow schools to practice for 14 days prior to the start of competition after returning from winter breaks.
In the meantime, Morenci High School’s wrestlers are hard at work, making sure they’re ready.